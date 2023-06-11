Pederson, Estrada homer, SS Crawford pitches as Giants rout Cubs 13-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada each hit two-run homers and drove in four runs as the San Francisco Giants built a six-run lead through five innings and rolled to a 13-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Blake Sabol added two hits and two RBIs for a Giants offense that banged out 15 hits less than 24 hours after being no-hit for 7 2/3 innings by Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks in a 4-0 loss. San Francisco used John Brebbia as an opener for the second consecutive game. Tristan Beck pitched two innings and earned the win for San Francisco. Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford came off the bench to get the final three outs for the Giants. Yan Gomes had two hits for the Cubs.

