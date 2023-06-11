Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon goes on 10-day IL with fracture

DENVER (AP) — Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon has a fractured right hand and is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks. Blackmon was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Colorado recalled infielder Coco Montes, who was to make his major league debut at second base against the San Diego Padres. Blackmon, who turns 37 on July 1, fractured the fifth metacarpal when he was hit by a pitch by Kansas City’s Daniel Lynch leading off a game on June 3. Blackmon remained in the game and started the next four games before pinch hitting in Saturday’s loss to San Diego.

