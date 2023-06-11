Smith, Candelario homer as Nats win 6-2, stop 6-game skid, Braves’ 7-game win streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat Atlanta 6-2 to stop a six-game skid and the Braves’ seven-game winning streak. Trevor Williams (3-4) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk in five innings with six strikeouts, winning for just the second time since April 8. Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey combined for two-hit relief. Bryce Elder (4-1), who entered with a National League-leading 2.26 ERA, saw it rise to 2.69 after giving up a season-high five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

