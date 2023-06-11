Stewart, Ionescu lift Liberty to 102-93 win over the Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 32 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 to help the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 102-93. The game was tied at 60 midway through the third quarter before New York scored 19 of the next 24 points to break it open. Stewart had six points and two assists during the burst. New York (6-2) was up 79-68 heading into the fourth quarter. Dallas (5-4) got within single digits midway through the period, but Stewart hit a tough turnaround jumper on the baseline and then Ionescu hit a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 93-79 with 4:03 left. Dallas never threatened after that. Arike Ogunbowale finished with 25 points to lead Dallas. Satou Sabally added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

