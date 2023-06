Wake Forest ties record with nine home runs, routs Alabama 22-5 to sweep super regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brock Wilken hit three of Wake Forest’s record-tying nine home runs, and the Demon Deacons routed Alabama 22-5 to win the Winston-Salem Super Regional. The Demon Deacons won both games in the super regional series, advancing to the College World Series for the third time and first time since winning the championship in 1955. Wilken went deep in the first, third and ninth innings, increasing his total to an ACC-record 70 career home runs. Marek Houston blasted a grand slam and Danny Corona hit two home runs with six RBIs. Tommy Hawke, Nick Kurtz and Bennett Lee also went deep for Wake Forest. The nine home runs tie the record for an NCAA Tournament game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.