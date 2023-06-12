Analysis: Nuggets built a championship team the right way, and built it to last
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets. They are the newly crowned NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat on Monday night and winning the finals in five games. They have five starters that are all age 30 or under. They have a superstar in Nikola Jokic leading the way and an elite second option in Jamal Murray. They have a roster filled with players who have bought in to be something bigger than themselves. The Nuggets were built the right way and built to last. That’s why they should be in the championship mix next year as well.