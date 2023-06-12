Langeliers’ 3-run double sends MLB-worst A’s past MLB-best Rays for season-high 6th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a three-run double in the fifth inning to break up a scoreless game, and the Oakland Athletics won their season-high sixth straight with a 4-3 victory against the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Ryan Noda added an RBI single in the fifth for the big league-worst A’s, finally riding some momentum after a weekend sweep in Milwaukee. James Kaprielian pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs and five hits to win consecutive starts after losing his first six decisions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.