Langeliers’ 3-run double sends MLB-worst A’s past MLB-best Rays for season-high 6th straight win
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a three-run double in the fifth inning to break up a scoreless game, and the Oakland Athletics won their season-high sixth straight with a 4-3 victory against the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Ryan Noda added an RBI single in the fifth for the big league-worst A’s, finally riding some momentum after a weekend sweep in Milwaukee. James Kaprielian pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs and five hits to win consecutive starts after losing his first six decisions.