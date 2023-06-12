Skip to Content
Langeliers’ 3-run double sends MLB-worst A’s past MLB-best Rays for season-high 6th straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a three-run double in the fifth inning to break up a scoreless game, and the Oakland Athletics won their season-high sixth straight with a 4-3 victory against the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Ryan Noda added an RBI single in the fifth for the big league-worst A’s, finally riding some momentum after a weekend sweep in Milwaukee. James Kaprielian pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs and five hits to win consecutive starts after losing his first six decisions.

