Wake Forest, Oral Roberts give new look to College World Series filled with name brands

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The College World Series has its usual mix of regulars in the eight-team field. It’s a couple relative newcomers that could provide the biggest storylines at the annual two-week party in Omaha, Nebraska. Wake Forest is the first No. 1 national seed since 2018 to reach the CWS. The Demon Deacons haven’t gone this far since their 1955 team won the national championship. Oral Roberts is the lowest seed to make it to Omaha since Stony Brook in 2012. Play begins Friday with TCU matched against Oral Roberts and Florida playing Virginia. On Saturday, it’s Wake Forest-Stanford and LSU against Tennessee or Southern Mississippi.

