After video of being tackled goes viral, Adam Hadwin hopes to make US Open headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Hadwin was hoping to go viral after a tournament win. He just didn’t expect the way it happened. Videos and memes of Hadwin being tackled by a security guard at the Canadian Open have been trending on social media. Hadwin rushed onto the 18th green at Oakdale in Toronto to celebrate fellow Canadian Nick Taylor’s victory when the security guard leveled him. Hadwin says he feels fine and has no lingering injuries from the tackle. The 35-year-old feels like he’s in form heading into this week’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Hadwin tied for seventh at the U.S. Open a year ago.

