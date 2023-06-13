Angels’ Brandon Drury appealing 1-game ban from MLB for contact with umpire

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for making contact with umpire Ramon De Jesus. Drury appealed the discipline imposed by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill and will not have to serve the suspension until the appeal is decided. It will be heard by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Drury was cited for making contact while arguing balls and strikes at Texas on Monday night. He was ejected in the 10th inning after screaming in De Jesus’ face following a called third strike.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.