A’s beat Rays 2-1 for 7th straight win as fans hold reverse boycott

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum. The A’s drew a season-high attendance of 27,759 as Oakland fans held a “reverse boycott” to protest the team’s planned move to Las Vegas. It was a playoff-like atmosphere for the A’s season-high seventh straight victory, with the crowd repeatedly chanting “Sell the team!” and “Stay in Oakland!” Fans also shouted their anger at team owner John Fisher throughout the night and some threw cups and bottles onto the field after the game ended.

