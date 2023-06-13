As NBA season ends, the draft looms, and that means Wembanyama’s arrival is near

Victor Wembanyama’s first moment in the NBA is now just a few days away. The NBA Finals are over and the league will soon turn its attention to the draft. And that means the attention will shift to Wembanyama as well. He’s the French teen who has been labeled a generational talent and is getting the sort of pre-draft attention that nobody has experienced since LeBron James when he was entering the league 20 years ago.

