Bengals’ Burrow quiet on contract talks as minicamp opens
By KEITH JENKINS
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — The question isn’t if Joe Burrow will be among the NFL’s highest-paid players. The question is when. The 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year is in negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals on a long-term contract extension. After the Bengals ended their first practice of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the franchise’s quarterback had no desire to provide an update to reporters on those contract talks.