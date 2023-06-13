‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. No issues with his health. His major trophy count is at five. Koepka isn’t the least bit bothered about the future of LIV Golf or anything else involving the PGA Tour partnership with the Saudi national wealth fund. He says he enjoys chaos because he’s able to focus clearly on what he’s trying to do. He was runner-up in the Masters. He won the PGA Championship. The next test is Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open and his bid for another multiple major year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.