Breaking down the teams playing for national championship at College World Series
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
The College World Series begins its annual run in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday. The opening games match Oral Roberts against TCU and Florida against Virginia. Openers on Saturday pit Wake Forest against Stanford and LSU against SEC rival Tennessee. Wake Forest is the first No. 1 national seed since 2018 to make the CWS. Oral Roberts will assume the underdog role as the first No. 4 regional seed to reach Omaha since Stony Brook in 2012. Bracket winners will play in the best-of-three championship series starting June 24.