Breaking down the teams playing for national championship at College World Series

The College World Series begins its annual run in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday. The opening games match Oral Roberts against TCU and Florida against Virginia. Openers on Saturday pit Wake Forest against Stanford and LSU against SEC rival Tennessee. Wake Forest is the first No. 1 national seed since 2018 to make the CWS. Oral Roberts will assume the underdog role as the first No. 4 regional seed to reach Omaha since Stony Brook in 2012. Bracket winners will play in the best-of-three championship series starting June 24.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.