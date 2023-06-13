Collin Morikawa gets past back scare and swinging well at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Collin Morikawa had reason to be concerned when he pulled out of the final round of the Memorial with back pain. That’s no longer the case. The two-time major champion says after a few days of rest and rehab, he’s swing pain-free at the U.S. Open. The only precaution is squatting instead of bending from the waist to put a tee in the ground. Scottie Scheffler is No. 1 in the world. That’s not always a good omen at the U.S. Open. The only player to win the U.S. Open at No. 1 is Tiger Woods. He did it three times.

