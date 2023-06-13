Darko Rajakovic thrilled to be taking over as Raptors coach

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have introduced Darko Rajakovic as the 10th head coach in the team’s 28-year history. The 44-year-old Rajakovic replaces Nick Nurse, who was fired on April 21. Toronto went 41-41 this season and lost in the play-in tournament. Nurse led Toronto to its only NBA title in 2019, his first season. Rajakovic was born and raised in Serbia and has been involved in coaching since his teens. He was a head coach in Spain before coming to the United States. He most recently was an assistant in Memphis.

