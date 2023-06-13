Door looks open for Real Madrid to finally sign Mbappé after Benzema’s departure

PARIS (AP) — The door looks wide open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé. Because Karim Benzema’s sudden departure leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker. Madrid will hope it’s third time lucky. PSG rejected an offer of 180 million euros for Mbappé in 2021 and missed out again last year when Mbappé signed a new three-year deal with PSG until 2025. But Mbappé has told the club he will not trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season. PSG will not let Mbappé leave as a free agent so this raises the possibility of a transfer bidding war by Madrid and other clubs.

