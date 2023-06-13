Grichuk’s 2-run double in 10th lifts Rockies over Red Sox 7-6

BOSTON (AP) — Randal Grichuk lined a two-run double in a three-run 10th inning and Colorado held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6, giving the Rockies their second straight win at Fenway Park. Jurickson Profar added an RBI sacrifice fly in the 10th and as the Rockies improved to 13-21 on the road. They had lost eight of 10 road games before arriving in Boston. Boston, extended to extra innings in three straight games for the first time since June 25-28, 2000, dropped to 33-35, last in the AL East.

