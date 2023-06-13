Skip to Content
Heat won the East but will enter offseason with bigger goals for 2024

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — There will be a new banner over Miami’s home floor next season. It’ll have a Heat logo and will be added to the rafters quietly, without any ceremony or sounds of fans cheering. Eastern Conference champion banners don’t merit a Heat party. Only NBA championship banners get the blowout celebrations, and the Heat will have to wait at least one more year to get one of those. It was a surprising run but it ended with Miami falling in the title series for the third time in its last three appearances. And now comes a summer of big decisions and possibly big moves.

