Henderson slam highlights 17-hit outburst, Orioles beat Blue Jays 11-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Gunnar Henderson extended his torrid-hitting spree with his first career grand slam, one of four home runs launched by the Baltimore Orioles in an 11-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the fifth straight victory for the surprising Orioles, who climbed 18 games over .500 (42-24) for the first time since 2016. Henderson hit .526 with three homers and six RBIs in five games last week. After a day off Monday, the 21-year-old came up with a suitable encore on Tuesday: He went 3 for 5, including a bases-loaded drive off Chris Bassitt that capped a six-run third inning.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.