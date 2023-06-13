Jack Eichel wins Stanley Cup with Vegas less than 2 years since neck surgery

Jack Eichel is a Stanley Cup champion with the Vegas Golden Knights less than two years removed from undergoing neck surgery that no NHL player had previously come back from. Eichel led all playoff scorers with 26 points and set up three goals in Vegas’ Cup-clinching victory. He was the Golden Knights’ best all around player throughout their playoff run. He lived up to the expectations that came with Vegas acquiring him in a blockbuster trade in 2021. Eichel then returned to top form after undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery.

