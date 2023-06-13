Almost half of Japan’s Women’s World Cup squad from abroad but Iwabuchi misses out

TOKYO (AP) — Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda has announced a 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup. It’s a side heavy with players showing their skills in leagues abroad. Almost half of the players selected play in leagues outside Japan, mainly England, Sweden and the United States. Japan is hoping to rebound after being knocked out in the Round of 16 in the 2019 tournament. The Japanese were runners-up in 2015 and won the title in 2011. The major absence from the team is Mana Iwabuchi, who had played in three straight World Cups for Japan. Japan opens on July 22 in Group C against Zambia. It also faces Costa Rica and Spain in group play.

