The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal. The deal is reportedly worth as much as $4 million. Amos gives New York eight former Packers who are now on the Jets. That list also includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers, backup QB Tim Boyle, wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Malik Taylor and offensive linemen Billy Turner and Adam Pankey.

