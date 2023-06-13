Jonathan Marchessault earns playoff MVP honors for leading Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup

Jonathan Marchessault has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for leading the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup. Marchessault led the Golden Knights with 13 goals and was second with 25 points during their playoff run. This trip to the final ended on a winning note unlike the first one Vegas made with Marchessault five years ago during its inaugural season. Marchessault is one of six original Knights players left from the start of the expansion franchise in 2017.

