Monahan tells US lawmakers that PGA Tour was left on its own to fend off Saudis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is telling U.S. lawmakers the tour was left on its own to fend off a Saudi invasion into golf. Monahan has written a letter to members of Congress about the shocking business deal the PGA Tour now has with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the European tour. The Public Investment Fund was paying for the LIV Golf League. Monahan says the tour was left to fend off the takeover bid because of the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with Saudi Arabia. Three days after his letter, a Senate subcommittee opened a review.

