New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant

The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach. Laviolette replaces Gerard Gallant who mutually parted ways with the team after a first-round exit. The team announced the hiring of Laviolette on Tuesday. Laviolette takes over the Rangers in win-now mode after two consecutive trips to the playoffs. The veteran coach won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the final. Laviolette spent the past three seasons coaching the Washington Capitals.

