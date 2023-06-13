Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January. Wu was playing his first professional match on grass and next faces Marton Fucsovics who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.

