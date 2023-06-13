Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Nick Kyrgios loses to Wu Yibing on Stuttgart comeback from knee surgery

KTVZ
By
Published 10:58 AM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has lost on his comeback from knee surgery 7-5, 6-3 to Chinese player Wu Yibing in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist looked far from his best in his first match of the year. Kyrgios was playing for the first time since October in Tokyo. The 28-year-old Australian had a knee operation in January. Wu was playing his first professional match on grass and next faces Marton Fucsovics who rallied to beat Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Fifth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content