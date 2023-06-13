Odell Beckham Jr. suits up for first time in 16 months as Ravens begin minicamp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For the first time in 16 months, Odell Beckham Jr. participated in a live practice Tuesday as the Baltimore Ravens opened mandatory minicamp. And even for a player who earned Pro Bowl acclaim his first three seasons and helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl, it felt like a big step in a long journey. The Ravens are counting on a successful recovery after they signed Beckham to a hefty one-year contract in April before inking quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year extension.

