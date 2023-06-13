Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. suits up for first time in 16 months as Ravens begin minicamp

KTVZ
By
Published 5:01 PM

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For the first time in 16 months, Odell Beckham Jr. participated in a live practice Tuesday as the Baltimore Ravens opened mandatory minicamp. And even for a player who earned Pro Bowl acclaim his first three seasons and helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl, it felt like a big step in a long journey. The Ravens are counting on a successful recovery after they signed Beckham to a hefty one-year contract in April before inking quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year extension.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content