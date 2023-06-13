Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle placed in IL with vertigo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been placed on the 10-day injured list with vertigo, a move that came after the team anticipated his return from a three-game absence. Mountcastle hasn’t played since June 8 in Milwaukee. Manager Brandon Hyde described his malady as an “illness” and had said Tuesday afternoon that Mountcastle wouldn’t start but would likely be available off the bench. Instead, Mountcastle was put on the injured list shortly before Baltimore faced Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.