Part-time Uber driver Henson travels world to get to US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Berry Henson is a part-time Uber driver who has traveled the world to get to the U.S. Open. He is 43. He has played in more than a dozen tours around the globe. He still picks up the occasional passenger. And now he’s at Los Angeles Country Club as one of the U.S. Open long shots. That’s the great appeal of this Open. Anyone can play. Anyone can dream. Olin Browne Jr. knows the feeling. He father won three times on the PGA Tour and played 12 U.S. Opens. The son finally gets his first crack at age 34.

