Rahm moving on from shock of PGA Tour-LIV deal, preparing for U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Rahm is one of the many PGA Tour players who were surprised and frustrated about last week’s announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the primary funder of rival circuit LIV Golf. Rahm says he has no answers about the deal and can only hope it’s the best thing for golf. He’s also trying to keep in mind that he’s ready to adapt whatever happens. Rahm is the No. 2 player in the world entering this week’s U.S. Open. He won the Masters in April. He won the U.S. Open two years ago at Torrey Pines for his first major.

