Reds hold off Royals 5-4 to give Brandon Williamson first big league win
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Reds scored five times while batting through the lineup in the second inning Tuesday night, then made those runs stand up in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. That also gave Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson his first big league win. He allowed four runs, three of them earned, on seven hits over five innings. Alexis Diaz finished off the ninth for his 16th save. The Royals lost their eighth straight game. Jordan Lyles fell to 0-11 after allowing all five Cincinnati runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. Bobby Witt hit a two-run homer for Kansas City. MJ Melendez and Matt Duffy also drove in runs.