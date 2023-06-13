Renfroe’s HR keys three-run sixth, Angels beat Rangers 7-3 for third straight

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning as the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the AL West-leading Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night. Renfroe’s homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White, who was recalled from Double-A Frisco earlier in the day. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The Angels have won three consecutive games and eight of their last nine. The Rangers have lost three straight and five of their last six.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.