Rick Pitino, in NY state of mind at St John’s, throws out first pitch before Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — New St. John’s coach Rick Pitino has thrown out a ceremonial first pitch at the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Just before Tuesday night’s game at Citi Field, the Hall of Fame basketball coach made a toss to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell — who played for Pitino at Louisville. Mitchell’s father works for the Mets as Senior Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Wearing a No. 7 St. John’s baseball jersey, the 70-year-old Pitino received an ovation when he was introduced to the Queens crowd. He went into his windup from the pitching rubber and short-hopped Mitchell a little wide of the plate. Mitchell was wearing a No. 1 Mookie Wilson Mets jersey. St. John’s is located about 5 miles from Citi Field.

