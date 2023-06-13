Sánchez slugs 3-run homer to lead Padres past the Guardians 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a three-run home run, his sixth homer since joining the Padres on May 30, as San Diego beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 Tuesday night in front of a sell-out crowd. Sánchez’ first inning blast into the first row of seats in left-center scored Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth. Fernando Tatis Jr. added a solo homer in the second inning, his thirteenth of the season. Cleveland DH Josh Bell had a solo homer in the second inning.

