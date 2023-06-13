Scherzer tagged, Smith ejected as Yankees rally past Mets 7-6 in Subway Series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Clay Holmes pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees stormed back from four runs down against Max Scherzer to beat the skidding New York Mets 7-6 in their Subway Series opener at Citi Field. Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu homered off Scherzer, and pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Brandon Nimmo misplayed a ball in center field. Before the seventh, reliever Drew Smith became the second Mets pitcher to get ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance. Nimmo hit his eighth career leadoff homer and Jeff McNeil had a two-run single for the Mets, who have lost nine of 10.

