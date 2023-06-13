Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Schwarber hits leadoff homer, sparks Phillies to 15-3 win over Diamondbacks

KTVZ
By
Published 10:19 PM

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw six strong innings, Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a 450-foot homer and the Philadelphia Phillies kept piling on in a 15-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The D-backs had their six-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia has won eight of its last 10 games. The Phillies had 20 hits and every starter had at least one, led by Bryson Stott’s 3 for 5 night that included a homer and two RBIs. Nick Castellanos added two doubles and three RBIs. The Phillies jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, starting with Schwarber’s leadoff homer that left his bat at more than 111 miles per hour.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content