Smith and Peralta go deep early to back Gonsolin, Dodgers beat White Sox 5-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith and David Peralta hit two-run homers in the first inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1. Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin pitched six shutout innings to improve to 4-1. He allowed singles to Andrew Vaughn and Yoán Moncada after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. Gonsolin struck out six and walked two. Smith homered on his bobblehead night after his wife threw out the first pitch while holding their infant daughter. Chicago’s Lance Lynn took the loss, allowing five runs and six hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.