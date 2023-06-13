Smith and Peralta go deep early to back Gonsolin, Dodgers beat White Sox 5-1
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith and David Peralta hit two-run homers in the first inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1. Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin pitched six shutout innings to improve to 4-1. He allowed singles to Andrew Vaughn and Yoán Moncada after being staked to an early 4-0 lead. Gonsolin struck out six and walked two. Smith homered on his bobblehead night after his wife threw out the first pitch while holding their infant daughter. Chicago’s Lance Lynn took the loss, allowing five runs and six hits.