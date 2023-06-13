Tottenham fan gets 3-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A Tottenham fan has been banned from attending soccer matches for three years for making gestures mocking the Hillsborough disaster during a Premier League game against Liverpool. Twenty-five-year-old Kieron Darlow made the gestures at a game between the teams at Anfield on April 30. British prosecutors say Darlow “was laughing and those who challenged him said he caused real alarm and distress.” Darlow’s ban prevents him from being in the vicinity of stadiums. Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at Hillsborough in 1989. It is Britain’s worst sporting disaster.

