White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to get PRP injection in right elbow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks had a cortisone shot and will get a PRP injection soon for his right elbow inflammation. Tests showed no structural damage to the elbow. The shot and injection were were cleared by his oncologist since Hendriks is in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks was with the team for its first visit to Dodger Stadium since 2017. Hendriks made his major league return from cancer when he pitched an inning against the Los Angeles Angels on May 29. The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances this year.

