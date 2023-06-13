Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job

DETROIT (AP) — Monty Williams says he took himself out of the running for the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job after his wife, Lisa, was diagnosed with breast cancer. But after spending some time helping his family deal with the diagnosis, Williams got a follow-up text from Pistons general manager Troy Weaver, and things moved quickly from there. Williams was introduced Tuesday as the Pistons’ coach. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2022 with Phoenix, but was fired by the Suns after they lost in the second round of the playoffs to championship-bound Denver.

