Yastrzemski, Bailey HRs, Conforto’s 4 hits power Giants past Cardinals 11-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey homered and Michael Conforto added four hits to lead the San Francisco Giants to an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Giants have won five straight road games. St. Louis, which has lost nine of 11, fell to 27-41, the team’s worst start since 1978, when the Cardinals opened 24-44. Yastrzemski and Bailey hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to push the lead to 9-2. Conforto had a two-run double in the first inning. San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm after being hit by a pitch from Jack Flaherty in the third inning.

