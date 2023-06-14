Blues hire Michael Babcock as skills coach, Mike Weber as assistant

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have hired Mike Babcock’s son, Michael, as a skills coach. He and former defenseman Mike Weber are joining Craig Berube’s staff. Weber will work under Berube as an assistant. Babcock finished this past NHL season with the Ottawa Senators, helping the coaching staff with developing game plans, pre-scouting and on-ice skill development. Before that he spent two years working for his father as an assistant at the University of Saskatchewan. Weber has been an assistant with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans the past three years.

