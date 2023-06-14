José Berríos takes no-hitter into 7th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 3-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Berríos took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, George Springer homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Baltimore 3-1 to end the Orioles’ five-game winning streak. Berríos allowed only two runners to reach through six innings — on a walk and a hit batter — before Adley Rutschman led off the seventh with a soft liner that dropped well in front of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. That ended Berríos’ bid to become only the second Blue Jay to throw a no-hitter, a feat performed by Dave Stieb on Sept. 2, 1990. Berríos went 7 2/3 innings Wednesday night, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking one.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.