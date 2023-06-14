Skip to Content
Mexican diver Diego Balleza opens OnlyFans account to pay for Olympics training

By CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Balleza is a prominent 10-meter diver and is used to wearing small swimsuits that show off his body. But the Mexican is facing a lack of financial resources ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics so he is making a leap to the OnlyFans website where he also wears few clothes. OnlyFans is a site where content creators upload images and videos. Some of them are explicit. Balleza says “it occurred to me to open it because you are always looking for a way to make income.” Other Mexican swimmers and divers are finding other ways to raise money for their preparations.

