Packers’ Rashan Gary not making any guesses on when he will return from torn ACL
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary isn’t making any predictions regarding just when he might return after a torn anterior cruciate ligament ended his 2022 season. Don’t consider that a sign of concern. Gary says that comment simply reflects the approach he has taken toward his recovery from the first major injury of his career. The Packers need a healthy Gary as they attempt to bounce back from an 8-9 season that ended a string of three straight playoff appearances.