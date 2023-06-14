Pro leagues balance profit, integrity risks in legal betting era
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
Images of players are being used in sportsbook advertisements. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes.