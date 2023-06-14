Reds homer 3 times in fifth, roll to 7-4 win and sweep of Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Reds got three homers during a five-run fifth inning in a 7-4 win in Kansas City on Wednesday night that wrapped up their three-game series sweep. Matt McLain highlighted the big inning with his three-run shot, and Stuart Fairchild and Jonathan India also went deep. Spencer Steer homered earlier to give the Reds four in the game. All of them came off Daniel Lynch, who is now winless for Kansas City in his last 15 starts. Ben Lively allowed 10 hits but only two runs while pitching into the sixth inning to earn the win for Cincinnati. The Reds have won five straight and eight of their last 10.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.