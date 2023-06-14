Swanson sparks 6-run 6th, Cubs rally to beat Pirates 10-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson started Chicago’s six-run sixth inning with a hit, then capped the rally with an RBI single as the Cubs overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-6 on Wednesday night. Swanson finished with three hits and two RBIs to help Chicago knock off Pittsburgh, which entered in first in the NL Central, for the second straight night. The Cubs had 13 hits — 12 singles — to reach double-digits in hits and runs again. Mike Tauchman had three hits, two RBIs and made a running catch against the ivy on Carlos Santana’s sac fly in the seventh. Santana lofted a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs.

